Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has nine walks while batting .103.
- Bell has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Bell has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
