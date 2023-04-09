Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell has nine walks while batting .103.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • Bell has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.