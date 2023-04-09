Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has nine walks while batting .103.

Bell has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Bell has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

