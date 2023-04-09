Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .276 with two home runs and four walks.
- Naylor has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (37.5%).
- In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this season, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.