After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .276 with two home runs and four walks.

Naylor has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (37.5%).

In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings