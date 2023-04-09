After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to George Kirby) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .276 with two home runs and four walks.
  • Naylor has gotten a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In four games this season, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.