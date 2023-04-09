Lakers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) play the Utah Jazz (37-44) at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1429
|+850
|Tipico
|-
|-
|-1700
|+1025
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +36 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (19th in the NBA).
- The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per outing (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.
- These teams average a combined 234.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up 234.5 points per game combined, three more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-38-3 record against the spread this season.
- Utah has won 46 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+700
|-1587
|Jazz
|-
|-
|-
