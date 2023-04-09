Mike Zunino -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .227 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In three of seven games this season, Zunino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
