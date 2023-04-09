The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.528) this season, fueled by 10 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Straw will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 over the course of his last games.

This season, Straw has totaled at least one hit in eight of nine games (88.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings