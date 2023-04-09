The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.528) this season, fueled by 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
  • Straw will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 over the course of his last games.
  • This season, Straw has totaled at least one hit in eight of nine games (88.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of nine games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.18).
  • The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • Kirby (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
