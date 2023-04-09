Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oscar Gonzalez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez has a triple while batting .167.
- In four of seven games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
