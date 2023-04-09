Oscar Gonzalez -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on April 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

George Kirby TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez has a triple while batting .167.

In four of seven games this year, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

