The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has two doubles and three walks while hitting .282.

In 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 7 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings