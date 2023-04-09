Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Mariners - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has two doubles and three walks while hitting .282.
- In 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (44.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.18 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Kirby (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
