On Monday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 0-for-6) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Mariners.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .213 with a double and two walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings