Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Amed Rosario (coming off going 0-for-6) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-6) against the Mariners.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .213 with a double and two walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in six of 10 games this year (60.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 11.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Yankees' 2.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
