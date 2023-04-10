Jose Ramirez and Anthony Rizzo will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are third-worst in MLB play with five home runs.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.355).

The Guardians have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Cleveland is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (50 total).

The Guardians rank 13th in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.178).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Shane Bieber (0-0) to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Bieber is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Bieber will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 innings per appearance).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber JP Sears 4/5/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees - Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Aaron Civale Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin

