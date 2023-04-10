Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Josh Bell (coming off going 0-for-6 with an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .086 with nine walks.
- Bell has a hit in three of nine games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- German (0-1) starts for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing hits.
