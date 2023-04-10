Josh Naylor -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .235 with two home runs and five walks.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (four of nine), with more than one hit three times (33.3%).

In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

