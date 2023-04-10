Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .235 with two home runs and five walks.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (four of nine), with more than one hit three times (33.3%).
- In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff paces the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
