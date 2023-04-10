Josh Naylor -- 0-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is hitting .235 with two home runs and five walks.
  • Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (four of nine), with more than one hit three times (33.3%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff paces the league.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
