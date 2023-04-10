After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Straw is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), Straw has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 10 games this year.

In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

