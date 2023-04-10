Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 11 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.
- Straw is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), Straw has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 11.4 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Yankees have a 2.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Yankees will look to German (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
