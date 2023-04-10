Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Oscar Gonzalez (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .161 with a triple.
- In four of eight games this season, Gonzalez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Yankees' 2.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees will send German (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering hits.
