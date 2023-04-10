Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan -- 2-for-4 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all six of his plate appearances (2-for-4 with a triple) against the Mariners.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .302 with two doubles, a triple and seven walks.
- In 80.0% of his 10 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not homered.
- In four games this year, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 11.4 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- German (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up hits.
