Amed Rosario -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .204 with a double and four walks.
  • Rosario has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
  • Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.