Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Amed Rosario -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .204 with a double and four walks.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rosario has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9).
