How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teams on runs will clash when the Philadelphia Flyers (seven consecutive losses) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (three straight defeats) on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
You can watch on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH as the Flyers take on the Blue Jackets.
Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/20/2022
|Flyers
|Blue Jackets
|5-3 PHI
|11/15/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Flyers
|5-4 (F/OT) CBJ
|11/10/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Flyers
|5-2 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 318 goals conceded (4.0 per game) is 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 205 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.0 goals per game (50 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|77
|19
|52
|71
|46
|48
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|74
|11
|33
|44
|43
|30
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|76
|16
|23
|39
|37
|24
|29.2%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flyers are conceding 269 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.
- The Flyers rank 29th in the league with 211 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Flyers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Defensively, the Flyers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|58
|29
|27
|56
|26
|32
|50%
|Kevin Hayes
|79
|18
|36
|54
|35
|36
|50%
|Owen Tippett
|75
|24
|21
|45
|23
|42
|63.3%
|Anthony DeAngelo
|70
|11
|31
|42
|57
|25
|-
|Morgan Frost
|79
|19
|23
|42
|26
|36
|46%
