Blue Jackets vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two skidding clubs face off when the Philadelphia Flyers (29-38-13) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH. The Flyers have lost seven straight, while the Blue Jackets are on a three-game losing streak.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-170)
|Blue Jackets (+145)
|-
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have won 21 of the 72 games, or 29.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Columbus has a record of 15-41, a 26.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|211 (29th)
|Goals
|205 (30th)
|269 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|318 (31st)
|33 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (27th)
|57 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.
- In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.9 goals.
- The Blue Jackets have scored 205 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 4.0 goals per game, 318 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.
- Their -113 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
