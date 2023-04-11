Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 11
Two struggling squads meet when the Philadelphia Flyers (29-38-13) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH. The Flyers have lost seven in a row, and the Blue Jackets are on a three-game losing streak.
The Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 in their past 10 games, totaling 24 goals while allowing 50 in that time. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (15.2%).
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Tuesday's matchup.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday
Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-180)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flyers (-2.2)
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a record of 24-47-8 this season and are 9-8-17 in overtime games.
- Columbus has earned 29 points (11-6-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.
- Columbus has three points (0-17-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals 36 times, earning 52 points from those matchups (24-8-4).
- Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 19 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 57 games. The Blue Jackets finished 17-34-6 in those contests (40 points).
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|29th
|2.64
|Goals Scored
|2.59
|30th
|23rd
|3.36
|Goals Allowed
|4.03
|31st
|25th
|29.3
|Shots
|29.1
|26th
|19th
|31.4
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|32nd
|14.9%
|Power Play %
|17.6%
|27th
|26th
|75.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.8%
|23rd
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
