How to Watch the Guardians vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Hunter Gaddis will start for Cleveland, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' five home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 53 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Guardians rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined 1.163 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Gaddis will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a run.
- He has one quality starts in two chances this season.
- In two starts, Gaddis has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Kyle Muller
|4/7/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Logan Gilbert
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
|4/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Eduardo Rodríguez
