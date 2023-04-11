Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Hunter Gaddis will start for Cleveland, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' five home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .350 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 53 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Guardians rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined 1.163 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Gaddis will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a run.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

In two starts, Gaddis has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.6 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Hunter Gaddis Kyle Muller 4/7/2023 Mariners L 5-3 Home Aaron Civale Logan Gilbert 4/8/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Cal Quantrill Marco Gonzales 4/9/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees - Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees - Home Aaron Civale Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals - Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Eduardo Rodríguez

