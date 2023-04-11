(6-4) will play the (7-4) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 6:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 19 Ks, Gerrit Cole will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Yankees have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +145. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 3.72 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won six out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Guardians have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Guardians the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+230) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+280) José Ramírez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

