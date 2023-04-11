Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 10 walks while batting .079.

In three of 10 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings