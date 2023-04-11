Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 10 walks while batting .079.
- In three of 10 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
- Bell has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Cole (2-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
