Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI in his last game, Mike Zunino and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with three doubles and an RBI) in his previous game against the Yankees.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has five doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .320.
- This year, Zunino has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
