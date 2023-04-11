Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.
- Straw is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Yankees have a 2.76 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- Cole (2-0) starts for the Yankees, his third this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Monday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
