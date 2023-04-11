On Tuesday, Myles Straw (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Straw is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

In 10 of 11 games this year (90.9%), Straw has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

