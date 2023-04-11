Oscar Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .161 with a triple.
- Gonzalez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.
Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), 15th in WHIP (.892), and third in K/9 (13.9).
