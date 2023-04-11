After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Oscar Gonzalez and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Oscar Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Oscar Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .161 with a triple.

Gonzalez has had a base hit in four of eight games this season, and multiple hits once.

In eight games played this season, he has not homered.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Oscar Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings