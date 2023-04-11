After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings