After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.
  • Kwan has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including five multi-hit games (45.5%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Yankees' 2.76 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.6 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Cole (2-0) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .892 WHIP ranks 15th, and 13.9 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.