Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has a double and four walks while batting .204.
- In six of 11 games this season (54.5%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rosario has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 2.69 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Schmidt (0-0) in his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
