Amed Rosario -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has a double and four walks while batting .204.

In six of 11 games this season (54.5%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rosario has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

