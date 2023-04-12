Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)
- Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher had a hit in eight of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Gallagher drove in a run in three of 18 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.188
|.286
|OBP
|.235
|.346
|SLG
|.313
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/2
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Yankees pitchers combined to give up 157 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
