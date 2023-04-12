The Cleveland Guardians and Cam Gallagher, who went 1-for-2 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.

Gallagher had a hit in eight of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.

Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Gallagher drove in a run in three of 18 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 7 .231 AVG .188 .286 OBP .235 .346 SLG .313 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)