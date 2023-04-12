When the (7-4) match up with the (7-5) at Progressive Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 1:10 PM ET, Clarke Schmidt will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 8).

The Guardians are listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (-110). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 9.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won three out of the six games in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Guardians have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of -110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Guardians vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+185) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

