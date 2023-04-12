Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (7-4) going head-to-head against the Cleveland Guardians (7-5) at 1:10 PM (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.

The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield for the Cleveland Guardians and Clarke Schmidt for the New York Yankees.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland is 3-3 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 55 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).

Guardians Schedule