Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .095 with a double and 10 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Bell has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.69).
  • The Yankees allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Yankees will look to Schmidt (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
