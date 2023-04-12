Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .095 with a double and 10 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bell has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.69).
- The Yankees allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Schmidt (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
