Josh Naylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings