Josh Naylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.
  • Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.