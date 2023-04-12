Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Naylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
