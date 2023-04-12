Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- This year, Zunino has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.