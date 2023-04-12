On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • This year, Zunino has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Zunino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Yankees are sending Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
