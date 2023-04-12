Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.
- Straw is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 11 games (90.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 2.69 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.