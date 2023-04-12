The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.489) this season, fueled by 12 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 113th in slugging.

Straw is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

This year, Straw has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 11 games (90.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

