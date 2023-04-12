Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Yankees - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
- Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.69).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Schmidt (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
