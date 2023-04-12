On Wednesday, Steven Kwan (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple and nine walks.
  • Kwan has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.69).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender six home runs (0.5 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Schmidt (0-0) pitches for the Yankees to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
