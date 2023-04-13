The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) go on the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9, losers of four straight) at Nationwide Arena. The game on Thursday, April 13 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT.

The Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 over the last 10 games, putting up 20 total goals (five power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.3%). They have conceded 48 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-210)

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.9)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 9-9-18 record in overtime matchups this season and a 24-47-9 overall record.

In the 25 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 30 points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned three points (0-17-3 record).

The Blue Jackets have earned 53 points in their 37 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in 21 games has a record of 8-9-4 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 58 times this season, and earned 41 points in those games.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 16th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 4.03 31st 5th 34.3 Shots 29.2 26th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 17th 21.2% Power Play % 17.8% 26th 16th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 75.6% 25th

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

