The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .204 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) pitches for the Nationals to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.