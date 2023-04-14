Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Yankees.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .204 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.94).
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (1-1) pitches for the Nationals to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
