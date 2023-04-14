The Cleveland Guardians and Amed Rosario, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .204 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (seven of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings