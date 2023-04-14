Guardians vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Friday's game between the Washington Nationals (4-9) and the Cleveland Guardians (7-6) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.
The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (0-1, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.35 ERA).
Guardians vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Guardians vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Guardians have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.
- Cleveland has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 58 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Cal Quantrill vs Marco Gonzales
|April 9
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Zach Plesac vs George Kirby
|April 10
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Shane Bieber vs Domingo Germán
|April 11
|Yankees
|L 11-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Gerrit Cole
|April 12
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Peyton Battenfield vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 14
|@ Nationals
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Trevor Williams
|April 15
|@ Nationals
|-
|Zach Plesac vs Chad Kuhl
|April 16
|@ Nationals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Patrick Corbin
|April 17
|@ Tigers
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 18
|@ Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Spencer Turnbull
|April 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Wentz
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.