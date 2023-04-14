Friday's game between the Washington Nationals (4-9) and the Cleveland Guardians (7-6) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Nationals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on April 14.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (0-1, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.35 ERA).

Guardians vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Guardians vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 3-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have won three of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Guardians have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 58 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule