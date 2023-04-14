How to Watch the Guardians vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit six home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.
- Cleveland's .345 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .235 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Cleveland is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (58 total).
- The Guardians rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Cleveland has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Guardians have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.188).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill (0-1) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/8/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Marco Gonzales
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
|4/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Wentz
