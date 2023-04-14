(4-9) will square off against the (7-6) at Nationals Park on Friday, April 14 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Trevor Williams will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The favored Guardians have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill - CLE (0-1, 6.52 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (1-1, 4.35 ERA)

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-155) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.45 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Guardians vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored six times and won three of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Andrés Giménez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115) Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 14th 2nd

