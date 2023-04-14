Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has a double and 10 walks while batting .109.

In five of 12 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Bell has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings