Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has a double and 10 walks while batting .109.
- In five of 12 games this season, Bell got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bell has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.94 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals will look to Williams (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
