Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Nationals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Mike Zunino (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is batting .308 with five doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In four of nine games this season (44.4%), Zunino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Zunino has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
