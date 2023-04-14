The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 12 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 135th in slugging.
  • Straw has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.94 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Williams (1-1) starts for the Nationals, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
