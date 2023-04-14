The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw leads Cleveland in OBP (.449) this season, fueled by 12 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 135th in slugging.

Straw has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 12 games this season.

In three games this season, Straw has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings