The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is batting .283 with two doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.

Kwan has had a hit in 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).

He has not homered in his 13 games this season.

In four games this season, Kwan has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

