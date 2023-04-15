On Saturday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate (2022)

  • Gallagher hit .214 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher got a hit in eight games last year (out of 18 games played, 44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He did not homer last year in the 18 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In three of 18 games last year, Gallagher drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in one of his 18 games last year.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
9 GP 7
.231 AVG .188
.286 OBP .235
.346 SLG .313
3 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
10/2 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • The Nationals will look to Kuhl (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
