Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Knicks sport a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 3-4-2 against the spread compared to the 19-9-1 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, higher than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
- The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 24.9 assists per contest.
- The Cavaliers are making 11.6 treys per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 36.7% three-point percentage (11th-ranked).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.1% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% threes (27.9%).
