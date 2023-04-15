The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will match up in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and give up 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 220 points per game combined, three more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 29.5 -125 28.3 Darius Garland 21.5 +100 21.6 Evan Mobley 14.5 -130 16.2 Jarrett Allen 12.5 -130 14.3 Caris LeVert 11.5 -125 12.1

