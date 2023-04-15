When the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) and New York Knicks (47-35) square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Cavaliers lost to the Hornets on Sunday, 106-95. Sam Merrill scored a team-high 17 points (and contributed one assist and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sam Merrill 17 4 1 3 0 3 Danny Green 13 4 1 0 1 3 Raul Neto 13 1 6 1 0 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell paces his squad in points per contest (28.3), and also posts 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in the league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley posts 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland puts up a team-best 7.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 21.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers at 9.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 14.3 points.

Caris LeVert is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 27.3 4.2 2.1 0.7 0.4 3.1 Evan Mobley 15.0 8.5 3.3 0.5 2.3 0.2 Darius Garland 15.4 2.0 6.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 Caris LeVert 11.3 2.4 2.4 1.2 0.5 2.0 Jarrett Allen 7.9 5.8 0.9 0.3 0.9 0.0

