Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on April 9, Mobley put up six points in a 106-95 loss versus the Hornets.

In this piece we'll dive into Mobley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.2 16.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.8 PRA 26.5 28 29.8 PR -- 25.2 26 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Evan Mobley Insights vs. the Knicks

Mobley has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 13.6% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

