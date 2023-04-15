Saturday's game between the Washington Nationals (4-10) and Cleveland Guardians (8-6) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on April 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Zach Plesac to the mound, while Chad Kuhl will answer the bell for the Washington Nationals.

Guardians vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Guardians vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won four of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 63.6% chance to win.

Cleveland ranks 17th in the majors with 62 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).

Guardians Schedule