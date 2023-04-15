How to Watch the Guardians vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call and the Washington Nationals hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball this season (seven).
- Cleveland is slugging .348, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Cleveland is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (62 total).
- The Guardians are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Guardians have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.190).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Plesac (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|George Kirby
|4/10/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Domingo Germán
|4/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Gerrit Cole
|4/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/14/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Trevor Williams
|4/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Plesac
|Chad Kuhl
|4/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Patrick Corbin
|4/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|4/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Spencer Turnbull
|4/19/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Wentz
|4/21/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Zach Plesac
|Braxton Garrett
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.