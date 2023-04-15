Alex Call and the Washington Nationals hit the field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Guardians vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball this season (seven).

Cleveland is slugging .348, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Cleveland is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (62 total).

The Guardians are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Cleveland has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

The Guardians have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Plesac (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Zach Plesac George Kirby 4/10/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Home Shane Bieber Domingo Germán 4/11/2023 Yankees L 11-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Gerrit Cole 4/12/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Home Peyton Battenfield Clarke Schmidt 4/14/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Away Cal Quantrill Trevor Williams 4/15/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Plesac Chad Kuhl 4/16/2023 Nationals - Away Shane Bieber Patrick Corbin 4/17/2023 Tigers - Away Hunter Gaddis Eduardo Rodríguez 4/18/2023 Tigers - Away Peyton Battenfield Spencer Turnbull 4/19/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Wentz 4/21/2023 Marlins - Home Zach Plesac Braxton Garrett

